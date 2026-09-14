Judge Blocks Construction At Toxic Calif. ICE Detention Site

By Nate Beck ( September 14, 2026, 2:24 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Monday ordered U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to stop work on its conversion of a former agricultural research site into a detention facility, finding the agency offered no proof that it examined risks from prior hazardous waste violations at the property before starting construction....
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