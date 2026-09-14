1st Circ. Says Hearst Info Sharing May Not Trigger VPPA
By Julie Manganis ( September 14, 2026, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit appeared likely on Monday to affirm a lower court's finding that Hearst Television Inc.'s news and weather apps are not violating a 1980s-era video privacy law by disclosing users' email and geolocation data to marketing partners, suggesting that's not enough information to link individuals to specific viewed material....
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