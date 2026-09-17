9th Circ. Ruling Marks New Chapter In Risk Factor Tug-Of-War

By Courtney Quirós, Susan Hurd and Lex Mayo ( September 17, 2026, 1:26 PM EDT) -- On July 24, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit affirmed the dismissal of Steamfitters Local 449 Pension & Retirement Security Funds v. SunPower Corp., a securities fraud class action against SunPower and two of its former officers, holding that the plaintiff failed to plausibly allege that the company knew of a product defect at the time it issued the challenged risk factor disclosures....
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