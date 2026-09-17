Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

9th Circ. Ruling Marks New Chapter In Risk Factor Tug-Of-War

By Courtney Quirós, Susan Hurd and Lex Mayo ( September 17, 2026, 1:26 PM EDT) -- On July 24, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit affirmed the dismissal of Steamfitters Local 449 Pension & Retirement Security Funds v. SunPower Corp., a securities fraud class action against SunPower and two of its former officers, holding that the plaintiff failed to plausibly allege that the company knew of a product defect at the time it issued the challenged risk factor disclosures....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies