Zumba Video Buyers Seek Initial Nod For $2.7M Privacy Deal

By Allison Grande ( September 15, 2026, 12:03 AM EDT) -- A certified class of over 4,500 on-demand video purchasers who allege Zumba illegally divulged their personal information to third parties pressed a Florida federal judge to approve a $2.7 million settlement they claim is "in a league of its own" and outpaces prior deals under federal video privacy law....
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