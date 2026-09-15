SpaceX Sued By Pilot Over Starlink Internet Plan Price Hike
By Gina Kim ( September 15, 2026, 6:06 PM EDT) -- SpaceX was hit with a proposed class action in California state court Monday that alleges a "bait-and-switch" scheme in which it abruptly disabled Starlink's cheaper Roam satellite internet subscription plan and directed customers to buy more expensive plans to restore service, even while reducing the available data allowance....
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