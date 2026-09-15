Disney Wants Kids' Data Privacy Claims Tossed For Good

By Hailey Konnath ( September 15, 2026, 10:11 PM EDT) -- Disney on Monday asked a California federal court to once again throw out a proposed class action claiming it allowed advertisers to illegally collect minors' personal information, pressing for the dismissal of a new version of the complaint just days after YouTube said it had reached a settlement in the case....
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