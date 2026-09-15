Databricks, Authors Trade Jabs Over Use Of Books To Train AI
By Elliot Weld ( September 15, 2026, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Artificial intelligence firm Databricks and a group of authors suing for copyright infringement are trading arguments over why a California federal court should rule their way on the issue of whether using books to train AI can count as fair use....
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