Tesla, SpaceX Say Terafab Plant Doesn't Infringe Startup's TM

By Gina Kim ( September 16, 2026, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Tesla and SpaceX asked a Texas federal judge to find their planned "Terafab" semiconductor manufacturing facility doesn't infringe nanotechnology startup TERA-print's marks, arguing in a declaratory judgment action Tuesday the likelihood of confusion is "vanishingly small" as the parties' products, clients and commercial contexts are completely different. ...
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