Ex-Conn. Budget Official Flees US Before Corruption Sentence

By Aaron Keller ( September 17, 2026, 11:03 AM EDT) -- Former Connecticut budget official Konstantinos Diamantis slipped out of the United States before a Thursday sentencing hearing on federal corruption charges by driving to Florida, taking a boat to the Bahamas, and flying to London on a Greek passport he was not supposed to possess, attorneys revealed in court....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.