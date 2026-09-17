Lax Safety Caused Bio-Lab Fire, Ga. Residents Claim
By Kelcey Caulder ( September 17, 2026, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Chlorine products company Bio-Lab and a private equity firm are facing a proposed class action in Atlanta federal court from Georgia residents who say they were injured and had property damaged by a September 2024 fire at a Bio-Lab plant....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.