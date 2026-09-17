Calif. Judge Holds Off On Sanctioning ICE Amid GEO Talks
By Tom Lotshaw ( September 17, 2026, 1:44 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge deferred imposing sanctions on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Thursday after the agency said it's working to give monitors access to health records for detained immigrants at a facility where the judge has twice ordered conditions to be improved....
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