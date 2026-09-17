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Art Institute Wins Appeal In Schiele Nazi-Loot Dispute

By Corey Rothauser ( September 17, 2026, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A New York state appeals court Thursday vacated a warrant and orders requiring the Art Institute of Chicago to surrender an Egon Schiele painting to the heirs of Jewish art collector Fritz Grünbaum, finding a criminal-law procedure for returning stolen property could not be used to resolve a sharply contested ownership dispute without full civil proceedings....

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