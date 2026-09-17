Nonprofit Heads Stole Millions In Homeless Funds, DOJ Says

By Bonnie Eslinger ( September 17, 2026, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Federal law enforcement officials have charged four individuals in corruption and fraud cases involving money meant to help the homeless, including the founder of a Los Angeles County nonprofit who allegedly used more than $7.5 million in public funds to pay for luxury items and a nightclub....
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