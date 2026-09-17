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$107M Union Carbide Asbestos Verdict Won't Be Revived

By Emily Field ( September 17, 2026, 10:53 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court on Wednesday affirmed a lower court's order for a new trial in an asbestos wrongful-death suit that produced a $107 million verdict, holding that substantial evidence supported the jury's findings against Union Carbide Corp. and a subcontractor....

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