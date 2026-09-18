UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Poppy Grainger ( September 18, 2026, 3:20 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen Victoria's Secret and Thomas Pink file competing IP claims, more than 1,000 retail consumers launch a group action against Binance, Baker Hughes targeted in a commercial claim by its former Russian subsidiary and university students hit four British institutions with breach of contract claims over pandemic-era closures....
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