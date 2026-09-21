'Demon Hunter' IP Suit Highlights Reverse Confusion Perils

By Michael Hobbs and Austin Padgett ( September 21, 2026, 5:10 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 18, Hyde Lane Inc. filed Hyde Lane v. Netflix Inc. in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. Hyde Lane is the Washington-based corporate home of Demon Hunter, a Christian metal band with more than 25 years of use under its name....
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