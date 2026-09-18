Epstein Survivors Seek Class Cert. In FirstBank Suit
By Katryna Perera ( September 18, 2026, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of women who were sexually abused or trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein or his co-conspirators has asked a New York federal judge for certification in a suit alleging FirstBank Puerto Rico was complicit in the convicted sex offender's crimes as it was his "longest-serving" banking partner....
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