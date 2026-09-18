Transpo Tracker: Amazon Crash Suits, Md. Bridge Claims Trimmed

By Linda Chiem ( September 18, 2026, 5:36 PM EDT) -- In our latest Law360 Transportation Tracker, a deadly runway crash of an Amazon cargo plane has sparked a series of negligence and wrongful death lawsuits, while California scored two injunctions blocking the Trump administration's efforts to wipe out the state's Clean Air Act waivers. ...
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