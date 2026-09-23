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Expert Analysis

Md. Digital Tax Ruling Is A Road Map For Future Challenges

By Sam Megally, Kyle Wingfield and Alejandra Enriquez ( September 23, 2026, 3:34 PM EDT) -- The Maryland Tax Court recently invalidated Maryland's first-in-the-nation digital advertising gross revenues tax in three companion decisions, finding the tax violated federal law and multiple provisions of the U.S. Constitution.[1]...

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