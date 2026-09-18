Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fla. Panel Upholds $1.19M Auto Crash Verdict Against Insurer

By David Minsky ( September 18, 2026, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A Florida state appellate court on Friday issued a split opinion upholding a $1.19 million noneconomic damages verdict for a woman injured by an uninsured motorist, but reversed a $230,000 award for future medical expenses after finding most of that amount was based on speculation. ...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms