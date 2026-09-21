Ex-NFL Player Gets New Trial In $328M Medicare Fraud Case

By Elaine Briseño ( September 21, 2026, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has granted a new trial for a former NFL player convicted in a $328 million Medicare billing scheme, finding that the government presented unreliable testimony and did not identify the alleged lies the defendant used to influence physicians....
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