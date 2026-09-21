Lummi Nation Says Telecom Needs To Reinter Remains
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( September 21, 2026, 5:10 PM EDT) -- The Lummi Nation has said Whidbey Telephone Co. has not reinterred the nation's ancestral remains that were allegedly disturbed during broadband construction despite repeated requests to do so amid its fight over a contested telecom project....
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