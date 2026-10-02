Fla. Firm Knew It Had To Secure Lender Notes, 11th Circ. Told

By David Minsky ( October 2, 2026, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A Puerto Rican microcap lender asked the Eleventh Circuit on Friday to overturn a trial verdict in favor of a law firm that the lender accused of botching several financial transactions, arguing jurors should've found that the firm committed malpractice by failing to secure the company's assets in bankruptcy proceedings....
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