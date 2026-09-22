Alphabet's Bid To Pare Ad Tech Suit Stalls Over Discovery
By Bonnie Eslinger ( September 22, 2026, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge rejected Alphabet's bid for partial summary judgment, saying the Google parent must first comply with a class of investors' discovery requests prompted by the company's motion in litigation claiming CEO Sundar Pichai made a false statement to Congress about whether the company's ad auctions favor Facebook....
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