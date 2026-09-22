Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Alphabet's Bid To Pare Ad Tech Suit Stalls Over Discovery

By Bonnie Eslinger ( September 22, 2026, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge rejected Alphabet's bid for partial summary judgment, saying the Google parent must first comply with a class of investors' discovery requests prompted by the company's motion in litigation claiming CEO Sundar Pichai made a false statement to Congress about whether the company's ad auctions favor Facebook....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies