ITC Takes On Patents, Trade Secrets In Large Decision Drop

By Dani Kass ( September 24, 2026, 10:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission issued a flood of decisions this week on investigations in which imports are being evaluated to see if they infringe patents or misappropriate secrets, including three cases where it will reconsider holdings from administrative law judges....
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