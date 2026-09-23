Honeywell Aerospace Hit With Suit Over $2M DOJ Settlement
By Katryna Perera ( September 23, 2026, 8:32 PM EDT) -- Honeywell Aerospace is facing an investor suit alleging it failed to disclose a federal investigation that led to a $2 million settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice and that a small set of suppliers had a "disproportionate impact" on the aerospace and defense company's revenue....
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