Roblox, Discord Seek To Compel Arbitration In Abuse MDL
By Craig Clough ( September 23, 2026, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Roblox and Discord urged a California federal judge Tuesday to send bellwether claims brought by children in a sexual exploitation multidistrict litigation to arbitration, arguing that a federal law protecting sexual assault plaintiffs from forced arbitration does not apply to allegations that online platforms enabled abuse by third-party users....
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