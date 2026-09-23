Blue Shield Still Facing Therapy 'Ghost Network' Suit
By Bonnie Eslinger ( September 23, 2026, 9:33 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge ruled Wednesday that Blue Shield of California must face the majority of claims brought in subscribers' proposed class action alleging the insurer maintained a "ghost network" of mental-health providers that didn't exist or accept new patients, saying the suit adequately claims contract terms were not met....
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