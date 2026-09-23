Bio-Lab Hit With Another Proposed Class Suit Over 2024 Fire
By Kelcey Caulder ( September 23, 2026, 10:16 PM EDT) -- Chlorine products company Bio-Lab and a private equity firm are facing another proposed class action in Atlanta federal court over injuries and property damage the suit said were caused by a September 2024 chemical explosion and fire at a Bio-Lab plant....
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