Plaintiffs Bar Says $243M Tesla Verdict Doesn't Hurt Innovation

By Mike Curley ( September 24, 2026, 8:02 PM EDT) -- An association of plaintiffs attorneys is urging the Eleventh Circuit to reject Tesla Inc.'s appeal of a $243 million verdict against it in a fatal crash suit, saying products liability law and punitive damages don't hinder or put a "tax" on innovation, but rather encourage it by creating an incentive to create better, safer products....
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