Ex-Google CEO's Rape Accuser Can't Undo $12M Arb. Loss

By Craig Clough ( September 24, 2026, 10:11 PM EDT) -- A California judge on Thursday told a woman who accused former Google CEO Eric Schmidt of sexual assault that he will not vacate a $12 million arbitration award in Schmidt's favor, saying she appeared to have ignored the arbitrator's orders just like she disregarded his own, and asking, "Why did you do that?"...
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