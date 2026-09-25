Elder Fraud Risk And Pleading Lessons From Meta Cases

By Michael Gilfix and Benjamin Gicqueau ( September 25, 2026, 5:41 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 26, Meta Platforms Inc. agreed to pay a maximum of $16.68 billion and make major youth safety changes to Facebook and Instagram.[1] The agreement resolved claims brought by 29 states in People of the State of California v. Meta Platforms Inc., heard in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.[2]...
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