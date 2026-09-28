HPE-Juniper Settlement Teaches Key Tunney Act Lessons

By Shubha Ghosh ( September 28, 2026, 3:25 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 12, U.S. District Judge P. Casey Pitts of the Northern District of California entered final judgment approving the U.S. Department of Justice's settlement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. over its $14 billion acquisition of Juniper Networks, rejecting the objections of a dozen state attorneys general and the District of Columbia....
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