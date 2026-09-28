Widow's Suit Against NFL Too Complex To Be Arbitrated

By George Woolston ( September 28, 2026, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge removed from arbitration a lawsuit by a widow alleging the NFL's filming unit overworked a staffer on the league's docuseries "Hard Knocks" to the point of exhaustion and caused his fatal car accident, finding that the complexity of the case requires it to be resolved in court....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.