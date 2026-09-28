Trump's New Birthright Order Still Unconstitutional, Suit Says

By Rae Ann Varona ( September 28, 2026, 11:41 PM EDT) -- Parents and expecting parents of U.S.-born children lodged a putative class action Monday in D.C. federal court, saying President Donald Trump's latest executive order targeting birthright citizenship, just like one the U.S. Supreme Court recently struck down, is unconstitutional....
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