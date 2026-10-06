7th Circ. Told Boeing Investors Fail 'Comcast' Cert. Test
By Jessica Corso ( October 6, 2026, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is among those backing Boeing's call to the Seventh Circuit to overturn class certification in a case accusing the aerospace firm of misleading investors about the safety of its 737 Max fleet, arguing that the certification is dependent on a damages model that the U.S. Supreme Court and Fourth Circuit have rejected....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.