Meta Fights 'Monster' Proposed $1.1B CIPA Judgment

By Rae Ann Varona ( September 30, 2026, 9:52 PM EDT) -- Meta has urged a California federal judge not to grant a partial final judgment of more than $1.1 billion against it for unlawfully obtaining sensitive data from users of the menstrual tracking app Flo, saying the judgment it criticized as "Frankenstein's monster" violates its due process rights....
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