Baker Donelson Gets 2nd Chance To Toss Malpractice Suit

By David Minsky ( September 30, 2026, 10:25 PM EDT) -- A Florida state appeals court reversed an order denying law firm Baker Donelson's bid to escape a construction company's malpractice lawsuit alleging it relied on bad legal advice, saying Wednesday the lower court must first determine if any misconduct occurred in the Sunshine State. ...
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