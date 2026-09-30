NY DA: Construction Exec Offered 'Quid Pro Quo' To Atty

By Frank G. Runyeon ( September 30, 2026, 7:55 PM EDT) -- The Manhattan District Attorney's Office seized the phone of The Rinaldi Group's managing director as part of a criminal investigation into allegations that he proposed a "quid pro quo" to a defense attorney representing another longtime TRG executive in a bribery case, a prosecutor has told a state court judge....
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