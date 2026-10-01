7th Circ. Asks When Int'l Arbitration Pacts Are 'Null And Void'
By Celeste Bott ( October 1, 2026, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit for the first time is grappling with the grounds under which courts may determine if an international arbitration clause is null and void, with one judge questioning Thursday whether consumers should be forced to arbitrate their claims against online casino operators in Canada if Ontario law could ultimately invalidate any resulting award....
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