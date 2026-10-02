6th Circ. Blocks 100s Of Opioid MDL Cases Targeting PBMs

By Jeff Overley ( October 2, 2026, 5:12 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Friday overturned a pivotal decision in multidistrict opioid litigation that had dramatically expanded claims against the nation's largest pharmacy benefit managers, saying the MDL's presiding judge "clearly abused" his authority by belatedly allowing hundreds of new cases in one fell swoop....
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