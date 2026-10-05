Kalshi Says User's Express Consent Bars Data Privacy Suit

By Gina Kim ( October 5, 2026, 10:12 PM EDT) -- Kalshi urged a California federal court to end a proposed class action alleging the prediction market shared user information through third-party tracking tools, arguing Friday the plaintiff expressly consented to the alleged interceptions through Kalshi's privacy policy, which discloses the use of online advertising technologies, including Google Analytics....
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