DOJ, Google Want DC Circ. 'Priority' For Search Appeal
By Bryan Koenig ( October 5, 2026, 4:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice and Google jointly asked the D.C. Circuit to prioritize their cross-appeals in the search monopolization case in order to schedule oral arguments as soon as Dec. 9....
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