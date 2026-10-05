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Oil Giants Seek 2029 Trial In Wash. Tribes' Climate Harm Suits

By Ben Adlin ( October 5, 2026, 10:45 PM EDT) -- Oil giants Exxon, Chevron, Shell and others are at odds with two Native American tribes over when to schedule a trial in the tribes' consolidated lawsuits in Washington state court accusing the companies of downplaying the risks of climate harm....

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