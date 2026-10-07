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JPML Consolidates Nevro, Abbott Spinal Cord Device Suits

By Joyce Hanson ( October 7, 2026, 9:26 PM EDT) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has created separate MDLs over purportedly defective spinal cord stimulators manufactured by Nevro LLC and Abbott Laboratories, rejecting the manufacturers' arguments that the cases' plaintiffs do not share enough common factual questions to warrant consolidation....

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