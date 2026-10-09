FBI Portal Hack Sharpens Focus On Cyber Regulation Path

By Allison Grande ( October 9, 2026, 10:28 PM EDT) -- The recent hack of the FBI's jobs portal underscores mounting cyberthreats to government agencies and critical infrastructure, fueling the debate over whether internal fixes or formal regulation can best address the growing cyber risks powered by artificial intelligence....
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