Roblox Says Suicide Suit Must Be Arbitrated Or Dismissed

By Mike Curley ( October 7, 2026, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Roblox Corp. is asking a Kentucky federal judge to send to arbitration a mother's suit alleging her teenage daughter died by suicide as a result of using the platform, saying both the child and her parents repeatedly agreed to an arbitration clause in its terms of service, and that it is immune from liability for third-party content....
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