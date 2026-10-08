Calif. Judge Vacates Trump Admin's 'Remain In Mexico' Policy

By Tom Lotshaw ( October 8, 2026, 3:25 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge vacated a Remain in Mexico policy the first Trump administration created, declaring it unlawfully obstructed rights to seek asylum, access legal counsel and receive fair proceedings, while noncitizens were required to endure dangerous conditions in northern Mexico....
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