Suit Alleges Compass Sought 'Back Channel' In DOJ Review
By Nate Beck ( October 8, 2026, 4:24 PM EDT) -- A shareholder is alleging in New York federal court that Compass sought to evade regulatory review of its $1.6 billion merger with Anywhere Real Estate by hiring an attorney connected to the Trump administration to push the deal through six months ahead of time....
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