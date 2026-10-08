Buffalo Sues Feds Over NY Tribe's Land Sale's Status
By Crystal Owens ( October 8, 2026, 2:36 PM EDT) -- The city of Buffalo is asking a New York district court to vacate the federal government's decision to place a 3.8-acre waterfront panel in a restricted fee status for the Seneca Nation of Indians that could remove the property from the municipality's tax rolls....
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